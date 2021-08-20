Anthony Mackie to Star as Lead in Marvel’s Captain America 4

(Spoiler alert for FAWS) A soldier John Walker (Wyatt Russell), known as US Agent in the comics, also temporarily took over as Captain America in the series but he was removed when he murdered a Flagbearer with the shield, tarnishing the ‘legacy of the shield’. (Spoiler ends)

Sam Wilson (or the Falcon) first appeared in the movies in the 2014 release Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the Disney+ series, he accepted the mantle of Captain America. Variety had reported earlier this year that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier staff writer Dalan Musson will also be writing the show. No director has been named yet.

It’s not known if the other characters from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will reprise their roles in Captain America 4. The show stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan (as Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier), Emily VanCamp (as Sharon Carter), Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills (Nico), Carl Lumbly (as Isaiah Bradley), and Daniel Brühl (Helmut Zemo).

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase IV Releases

Marvel Studios has multiple releases lined up for Phase IV of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow released on 9 July, Simu Liu starrer Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to release on 3 September, and marks the first Marvel movie with an Asian Superhero. Academy award-winning director Chloe Zhao’s film Eternals releases on 5 November followed by Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December.

In 2022, Marvel has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (25 March), Thor: Love and Thunder (6 May), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (8 July), and the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels (11 November) lined up. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated for 17 February 2023 followed by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 on 5 May.