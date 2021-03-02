Cannot Read, Cannot Write: Big B After Undergoing Eye Surgery
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to write about how he is spending his time.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently underwent an eye surgery. Now, he has taken to his blog to speak about his condition post the operation.
"Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition.. Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling... the best is being done and one hopes all shall be well... the sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused", Amitabh began by writing.
Big B added that he feels like Gary Sobers now. "... The West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through... At a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one .. !!!!"
Bachchan continued by writing, "My eye condition is somewhat similar .. I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button".
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said that the surgery of his second eye is pending and the wait is a long one. "Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go...so it's a long haul. Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled GoodBye. Some of the stills from the look test were put up...but they are just tests. Nothing has been finalised."
Bachchan wrote that he can neither write nor read now, so each day drags by.
"The day passes with nothing to do...cannot read, cannot write, cannot see, so just sitting there in oblivion...eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime, unless of course it is being created but that too is ‘out of bounds’ for the moment.
"...and you think then and wonder and imagine all the wonders of the world...how and when and how much did all this happen. The universe, the beings, the complicated forms and their existence...who made them, and why in this shape and condition and the genius of the Maker. If there is that Unknown Force, which created all this around us," he wrote.
Big B concluded by thanking fans for their love and concern. "It's an emotional moment for me to receive the concern and wishes from all friends. I never expect[ed] it and when it comes it's overwhelming...thank you...deeply touched".
Last year, Amitabh Bachchan and his family had tested positive for coronavirus.
