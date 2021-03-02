Cannot Read, Cannot Write: Big B After Undergoing Eye Surgery

Big B added that he feels like Gary Sobers now. "... The West Indian great and his narration of a cricket story which apparently he went through... At a cricket match with a strong opponent WI was not in a very good position and looked to loose the game .. Gary Sobers sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few .. when his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred .. when asked how did he do it .. he said when I went out I was seeing three balls .. I was hitting the middle one .. !!!!"

Bachchan continued by writing, "My eye condition is somewhat similar .. I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button".

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said that the surgery of his second eye is pending and the wait is a long one. "Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go...so it's a long haul. Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled GoodBye. Some of the stills from the look test were put up...but they are just tests. Nothing has been finalised."