CAIT Files Complaint Against 'Misleading' Ad Featuring Amitabh Bachchan

CAIT also demanded that a penalty be imposed on Flipkart as per relevant provisions.

A complaint was filed by CAIT with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs against a Flipkart advertisement featuring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming Big Billion Days sale advertisement, terming it as "misleading", as per a report by PTI.

In continuation of the report, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in its complaint to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) termed the advertisement "misleading" and against the country's small retailers. It has also sought withdrawal of the advertisement, according to a statement.

Futhermore, CAIT demanded that a penalty be imposed on Flipkart as per relevant provisions of the Consumer Protection Act for "false or misleading advertisement" and imposition of a Rs 10 lakh fine on Bachchan.

Meanwhile, the actor posted on his blog, "Late again but at work now and shall catch up soon in the break .. till then my love and regard .. until you hit back, no one listens .. just an ambient thought .. more on this in a while .. it is something that some Ef have expressed and corrective measures have been initiated lets see if they are executed,” he wrote.

He added on X, “T 4787 – coming soon to explain lots.”

He will next be seen in Ganaptha and Kalki 2898.

