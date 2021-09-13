Bullied Out of The Country by Women: Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat has said she 'decided to leave the country for a while' after being described as a 'fallen woman' by a certain section of the media.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble Mallika said, "There was a lot of judgement... that 'she has no morals', 'she is a fallen woman', 'look at the kinds of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses on screen’. But it’s all a part of the experience, and I’m really happy that there has been a lot of growth in society. People have become more tolerant. Today frontal nudity is no big deal…”