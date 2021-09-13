Bullied Out of The Country by Women: Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat says she was targeted by a 'certain section of the media'.
Mallika Sherawat has said she 'decided to leave the country for a while' after being described as a 'fallen woman' by a certain section of the media.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble Mallika said, "There was a lot of judgement... that 'she has no morals', 'she is a fallen woman', 'look at the kinds of scenes she does, she wears a bikini, kisses on screen’. But it’s all a part of the experience, and I’m really happy that there has been a lot of growth in society. People have become more tolerant. Today frontal nudity is no big deal…”
Mallika added that she was bullied by a 'certain section of the media', mostly comprising of women.
"A certain section of the media bullied and harassed me. And that really bothered me, because… And most of them were women. Men have never had problems with me. Men have always appreciated me. And I couldn’t understand why these women are so against me, and so nasty to me. And that made me leave the country for a while because I wanted a break. But today they are more accepting of me, and they are more loving, which I’m really enjoying.”
Mallika was last seen in the indie film RK/RKAY. She is gearing up for the show Nakaab, also starring Esha Gupta.
