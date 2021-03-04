Palace to Probe Bullying Allegations Against Meghan Markle
Markle has been accused of bullying by a former staff of the Palace
On Wednesday (3 March), Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it is launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former staff had accused Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, of bullying, as per a report by AP.
The Times of London reported allegations that Markle left the staff feeling “humiliated” after she drove out two personal assistants.
The newspaper also reported that an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, the then communications secretary to Meghan and Prince Harry. Knauf now works for Prince William.
Reacting to these allegations, the Palace said that it was "clearly very concerned". The statement added that the palace human resources team “will look into the circumstances outlined in the article” and would also speak to the current and former staff.
“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement read.
The claims against Meghan Markle come three days before Oprah Winfrey's interview with her and Harry is scheduled to be broadcast. It also comes less than two weeks after the palace announced that the couple’s split from official duties would be final.
In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to America.
As per the report by AP, a spokesperson for Markle said in a statement that she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”
(With inputs from AP)
