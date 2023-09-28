BTS Agency Takes Legal Action Against Those Sending Packages to Artists’ Homes

The note shared details about one individual who sent multiple packages to the artists’ residence, “In particular, we gathered ongoing evidence regarding individuals who repeatedly sent mails and packages to the artists’ residences, even causing harm to the artists’ families, and filed criminal complaints against them on charges of violating laws regarding stalking crimes (Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking). The court has issued an interim restraining order, and a prosecutor’s investigation is underway. We remain committed to an upcompromising, zero-tolerance policy in addressing stalking crimes that infringe on the privacy and safety of our artists.”

"A decision was handed down in the second quarter of 2022 declaring a non-suit and halting the investigations against some of the suspects, and we filed objections and requested reinvestigation of these cases. As a result, through prosecution referrals, the suspects were ultimately found guilty of personal attacks and defamation against the artists, and legal penalties were imposed,” the statement read.

In the end, the agency also asked the fans to help if they come across any malicious activity regarding the same.