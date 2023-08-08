ADVERTISEMENT
Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dies at 57
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall died on 5 August after a three-year battle with ALS, his family revealed on Monday in a statement to PEOPLE. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," they added.

They went on to say, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.

Sandra first met Bryan, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis's birthday in January 2015. The couple made their relationship more public later that year, including an appearance at Jennifer Aniston's wedding, as per the same report.

Topics:  sandra bullock 

