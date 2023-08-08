Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dies at 57

They went on to say, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.

Sandra first met Bryan, a model-turned-photographer, when he photographed her son Louis's birthday in January 2015. The couple made their relationship more public later that year, including an appearance at Jennifer Aniston's wedding, as per the same report.