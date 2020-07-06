Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies of COVID-19 Complications
The actor was 41.
Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles in Broadway shows such as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, has passed away due to COVID-related complications, according to a report by AP. He was 41.
According to Nick's wife Amanda Kloots, he died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital (Los Angeles) after more than 90 days in the hospital. Amanda took to Instagram to pen a long note for her husband.
"Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday", Amanda wrote.
She thanked everyone for their prayers and love as the actor was battling with his life at the hospital. "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man".
As per the report, Nick was hospitalised on 30 March and since then he had a series of health setbacks - mini-strokes, blood clots, septis infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted.
He also had his right leg amputated and was on a ventilator for a number of days.
Fellow actors from Waitress — Jessie Mueller, Keala Settle, Kimik Glenn and songwriter Sara Bareilles — helped raise money for Cordero by covering his song 'Live Your Life'. Sylvester Stallone also sent a video with best wishes.
Other Broadway artistes who had contracted coronavirus included actors Danny Burstein, Tony Shalhoub, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy as well as composer David Bryan. It has also claimed the life of Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally.
(Inputs: AP)
