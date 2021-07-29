Better Call Saul Actor Bob Odenkirk Stable After ‘Heart Related Incident'
Emmy award-winning actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the sets of Better Call Saul.
Emmy nominated actor Bob Odenkirk, of Breaking Bad fame, has been hospitalised after he collapsed on the sets of the AMC series Better Call Saul, reportedly due to a “heart-related incident”. The actor collapsed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday while shooting for the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off, Deadline reported.
The Hollywood Reporter reported a statement from Odenkirk’s representative saying, “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.”
They added, “The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”
The actor’s son, Nate Odenkirk, tweeted, “He’s going to be okay." Bob Odenkirk plays the lawyer Saul Goodman on the show.
The show’s host network AMC and the production company Sony Pictures Television issued statements about the actor. AMC stated, “Bob is someone we have known and been lucky enough to work with for a long time. The immediate outpouring of affection and concern from fans around the world is a clear reflection of his immense talents and ability to both move and entertain people. Like everyone else, we are so grateful to know he is in stable condition and receiving excellent care."
The Sony Pictures statement read, “Bob has been a part of our Sony Pictures family for many years and we are fortunate to be able to work with such a uniquely talented, incredible human being. Along with the millions of fans and supporters around the world, we are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and wishing him all the best in his recovery.”
