Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie Over Allegedly ‘Unlawful’ Sale of Stake in Winery

Pitt and Jolie bought the winery Château Miraval in France in 2008, and parked their stakes with companies they started before their wedding in 2014- Nouvel LLC (Angelina Jolie) and Mondo Bongo LLC (Brad Pitt). Pitt admits that Jolie paid 40% of the money required for the winery’s purchase but he also claimed that he single-handedly made Miraval a success.

Pitt also alleged that Shefler and his agents “sought to seize operational control of the wine business, contacting Miraval’s distributors to discuss contract terms, without authority and without Miraval’s knowledge or consent.”

Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016 and had claimed in court that she had tried to work out a “complete buyout” and even negotiate an arrangement with her ex-husband to no avail. “(Angelina Jolie) does not want to jointly hold separate property assets with her ex-husband or be his unwilling and disregarded business partner,” Jolie’s court filings said.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are currently also involved in a custody battle for their children- Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.