Excerpt: When Jaya Bhaduri Won Over Acting Guru Roshan Taneja

Once before, in 1963, a similar situation had arisen. Tara Chand Barjatya, the boss of Rajshri Productions, had wanted to cast Asrani and another of our students as blind and mute characters in a film he was planning. But they were still undergoing training in those days, so they could not do the movie. The film was Dosti and it became a big hit. The Film Institute would have got, in the very beginning of the Acting Course, a big boost if these two students had been allowed to be cast in that film. It was a tantalizing prospect. But then there was a catch. We had a rule that was followed by us from the beginning, that no student undergoing training would be allowed to accept any assignments whatsoever during the duration of the course. And if any one decided to do so there was no option but that s/he leave the course, even if their assignment would only be taken up during the summer vacation, thus not interfering with the course in any way.

Jaya was most upset. It seemed to her like the opportunity of a life time had been snatched from her. But I whole-heartedly approved of the rule. Not only did I believe that it was essential for discipline that students do not take up assignments from outside while pursuing this course, but having taken on the responsibility of training a student, it was also imperative for us to see that the student was fully prepared by the end of the course before they started performing outside the Institute. Any half-measures would hence be against the principles of the place.

Jaya, on the verge of tears, wanted me to intervene. She said it was so cruel of Jagat Murari to stop her from following her dreams (the poor man was never very popular with the students, for he strictly followed the laid down rules for the good of the Institution). I tried to mollify her, saying it was not the end of the world; it was just a question of time and patience.