Boney Kapoor Confirms Daughter Anshula Kapoor Is 'Home & Healthy'

Boney said to Bollywood Hungama, "Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She's in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing." He attributed the increased presence of papparazi at the hospital to Dilip Kumar also being admitted at the facility.

He further said, "You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers' presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it's all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood."

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja after he complained of breathlessness, on 6 June. A tweet from his official handle, usually managed by his wife Saira Bano and his team, had confirmed that Dilip Kumar was stable.

Kumar's doctor Dr Jalil Parkar, in a statement to ETimes, had said, "Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation".