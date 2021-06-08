Boney Kapoor Confirms Daughter Anshula Kapoor Is 'Home & Healthy'
Anshula Kapoor was admitted to Khar Hinduja for a routine checkup on 5 June.
Boney Kapoor gave an update on daughter Anshula Kapoor who had been hospitalised on 5 June. "Anshula is home and healthy," Boney said in an interview. Anshula was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai where actor Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor visited her during her stay.
Boney said to Bollywood Hungama, "Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She's in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing." He attributed the increased presence of papparazi at the hospital to Dilip Kumar also being admitted at the facility.
He further said, "You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers' presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it's all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood."
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja after he complained of breathlessness, on 6 June. A tweet from his official handle, usually managed by his wife Saira Bano and his team, had confirmed that Dilip Kumar was stable.
Kumar's doctor Dr Jalil Parkar, in a statement to ETimes, had said, "Mr Dilip Kumar has been put on oxygen support. He has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion along with a drop in oxygen saturation".
Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife late Mona Shourie. He had two children with second wife Sridevi, namely, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. While Arjun and Janhvi are both actors, Khushi is currently in New York for higher education. Anshula is the founder of a fundraising platform called 'Fankind' and has contributed to India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
