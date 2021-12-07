HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Sahil Khan In Manoj Patil Attempt to Suicide Case

Manoj Patil, who previously won the Mr India contest, had allegedly attempted suicide in September and was then hospitalized. Patil’s manager had said that the bodybuilder had written to the Oshiwara Police asking them to lodge an FIR against Khan. Patil had alleged that Sahil Khan was defaming him on social media.

Mumbai Police had later registered a case against Khan and others for allegedly instigating Patil to attempt suicide. An FIR was reportedly registered under section 306 (abetment to suicide), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) among others.

Sahil Khan also filed complaints with the Oshiwara Police alleging that Manoj Patil filed false complaints against him. On 23 September, a Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to two others accused in the case but not to Sahil Khan.

After the incident, Manoj Patil’s mother spoke to India Today and had said, “My son told me that he was being mentally harassed by Sahil Khan. It came to a state where he said ‘I feel like ending my life’ and he tried to take his life.”

Sahil Khan had also attended a press conference and alleged that the matter involved Manoj Patil and a Raj Faujdar. He told ETimes that he met Faujdar on social media who accused Patil of selling him expired steroids for Rs. 2 lakhs, which resulted in health issues.