Bombay HC Postpones Rhea's Bail Hearing Due to Heavy Rains

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty's bail plea hearing, which was supposed to take place on 23 September, has now been rescheduled to 24 September owing to heavy rainfall and floods in Bombay. The Bombay High Court has declared a holiday on Wednesday given the situation in the city.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for Bombay High Court and today’s board will be taken up tomorrow, ie 24 September".