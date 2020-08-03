Here's How B-Town Celebs Are Celebrating Raksha Bandhan
Check out adorable throwback pictures of these celebrity siblings.
Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with gusto by Bollywood celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan on Monday. Saif and Soha's kids came together to celebrate the festival.
Soha also shared an old photograph of her and Saif standing in front of a vintage car, and wrote, "There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai."
Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable throwback picture of her and Abhishek with a heartwarming note.
Director Zoya Akhtar, too posted individual pictures of her and brother Farhan Akhtar with multiple cute hashtags.
Parineeti Chopra wished her brother on the occasion with their childhood photograph and wrote, "Throwback to the time when I was taller than them. Happy Rakhi to the babies-who became giants-but remained my babies."
