Here's How B-Town Celebs Are Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

Check out adorable throwback pictures of these celebrity siblings.

Quint Entertainment
Published03 Aug 2020, 09:18 AM IST
Celebrities
2 min read

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with gusto by Bollywood celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan on Monday. Saif and Soha's kids came together to celebrate the festival.

Soha also shared an old photograph of her and Saif standing in front of a vintage car, and wrote, "There’s no denying you are the coolest brother I know. And there s no denying I don’t know the first thing about being cool! #happyrakshabandhan bhai."

View this post on Instagram

Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. @square_yards gave us this beautiful chance to relive our memories and has motivated us to make new ones this Raksha Bandhan. This was #meriwalihomestory , and you can share yours too on www.squareyards.com @harshvarrdhankapoor #rakhi #rakshabandhan #siblings #siblingbond #sister #brother #squareyards

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable throwback picture of her and Abhishek with a heartwarming note.

Director Zoya Akhtar, too posted individual pictures of her and brother Farhan Akhtar with multiple cute hashtags.

Parineeti Chopra wished her brother on the occasion with their childhood photograph and wrote, "Throwback to the time when I was taller than them. Happy Rakhi to the babies-who became giants-but remained my babies."

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!