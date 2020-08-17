Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Randeep Remember Nishikant Kamat

Speaking to The Quint, actor Ishita Dutta, who worked with the late director in Drishyam said that he wals always there to guide and advise her. "He was very humble, down to earth. Extremely calm and sweet. Whenever I think of him I remember his smiling face because that's exactly how he used to be on sets all the time. I have always seen him smiling, cracking jokes and my experience with him was amazing. And one thing I remember the most about him was that he is extremely encouraging. As a newcomer, I think it's very nice when a national award winning director like him shows his faith in you as an actor it means a lot. Even after the shoot got over and movie released there were a couple of times I spoke to him regarding what projects I should sign next and he was always there to advice and guide me. I know for sure that all the people who have been around him, his friends, his family colleagues will really miss him because we lost a very nice human being and may he rest in peace."