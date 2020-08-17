Ajay Devgn, Riteish, Randeep Remember Nishikant Kamat
The director passed away in Hyderabad on Monday.
Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday afternoon in Hyderabad. He was 50. The director was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad for liver cirrhosis.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared the news on Twitter and paid his condolences. He wrote, "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest in Peace."
Condolences poured in from the film fraternity, sending prayers across to the late director's family. Ajay Devgn, who worked with him in Drishyam, wrote, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."
Genelia Dheshmukh tweeted, "#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p"
Randeep Hooda wrote his farewell on Twitter, "Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles."
Soha Ali Khan, who worked with Kamat in the film Mumbai Meri Jaan, wrote, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, Mumbai Meri Jaan, and it was an experience I will always value. My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."
Paresh Rawal and Jimmy Shergill too paid their condolences.
Speaking to The Quint, actor Ishita Dutta, who worked with the late director in Drishyam said that he wals always there to guide and advise her. "He was very humble, down to earth. Extremely calm and sweet. Whenever I think of him I remember his smiling face because that's exactly how he used to be on sets all the time. I have always seen him smiling, cracking jokes and my experience with him was amazing. And one thing I remember the most about him was that he is extremely encouraging. As a newcomer, I think it's very nice when a national award winning director like him shows his faith in you as an actor it means a lot. Even after the shoot got over and movie released there were a couple of times I spoke to him regarding what projects I should sign next and he was always there to advice and guide me. I know for sure that all the people who have been around him, his friends, his family colleagues will really miss him because we lost a very nice human being and may he rest in peace."
Director Kunal Kohli, speaking to The Quint, said that he loved Kamat's work in Dombivali Fast and spoke to him post that. "I really liked it. So I remember we had a very interesting chat, I liked the milieu he created, we discussed filmmakers, we were discussing N Chandra. I don’t know why we were discussing N Chandra, they seemed to have similar backgrounds, he was also in Marathi cinema, you know? So it was very interesting, I mean we had a very good conversation and after that whenever we met we’d just be discussing films. Discussing films and filmmakers."
