Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt Mourn Veteran Actor Jagdeep's Demise
The actor passed away at the age of 81.
Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81. He was hugely popular for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay.
Condolences poured in from the industry to mourn the veteran actor's demise. Remembering him, Javed Akhtar wrote, "Jagdeep saheb had first appeared on the screen as a winsome child Artiste in films like Do bigha Zameen . As a young man he played highly emotional n dramatic roles in films like Bhabi , patang . Comedy was his second successful inning . Great talent , underused . Good bye sir"
Remembering him as a 'rainbow in the sky', filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, "He was a ‘rainbow’ in our sky!! Filled our life with laughter. An outstanding actor. Goodbye Sir !"
Thanking him for laughs, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "RIP #Jagdeep sir! Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories."
Here's how everyone remembered the actor:
Jagdeep was known for his roles in several iconic films like Gora Aur Kala, Agent Vinod, Qurbani, Shahenshah, Andaz Apna Apna and China Gate
