Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt Mourn Veteran Actor Jagdeep's Demise

Legendary actor and comedian, Jagdeep breathed his last on Wednesday, 8 July. He died at the age of 81. He was hugely popular for his role as Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay.

Condolences poured in from the industry to mourn the veteran actor's demise. Remembering him, Javed Akhtar wrote, "Jagdeep saheb had first appeared on the screen as a winsome child Artiste in films like Do bigha Zameen . As a young man he played highly emotional n dramatic roles in films like Bhabi , patang . Comedy was his second successful inning . Great talent , underused . Good bye sir"