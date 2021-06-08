Gone Too Soon: B'wood Mourns Demise of Producer Seher Aly Latif

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif. Latif, who was in her early 40s, reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest in a city hospital on Monday.

She worked as a casting director on films like "The Lunchbox" and "Durgamati", and co-founded Mutant Films, an independent film production company. Many actors, filmmakers and casting directors mourned her demise on social media.