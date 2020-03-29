Bollywood Celebs Who Contributed to Help Fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a PM-CARES Fund has been put in place and the money donated will be used for any emergencies, which might unfold in the future. In a tweet that followed, he also invited citizens to make donations to the fund.

Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to make a donation to the said fund. He has pledged Rs 25 crore to the fund. His tweet reads: “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi Ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”