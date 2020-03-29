Bollywood Celebs Who Contributed to Help Fight COVID-19
As the world grapples with the novel coronavirus and its ubiquitous spread, scores of actors have made donations to contain it and help fight the paucity of resources.
From the Hindi film industry, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan have made donations. Hema Malini, who is also a Member of Parliament from the Mathura constituency, donated Rs 1 crore from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for mitigating the virus.
Her tweet reads, “In order to mitigate some of the problems faced by Mathuravasis, particularly the underprivileged for medical supplies that might become v difficult during the lockdown, I have decided to allot one crore from my MPLAD funds towards this to my constituency of Mathura.”
Actor Hrithik Roshan procured N95 and FFP3 masks for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers and other caretakers. This move was welcome by netizens. His tweet reads, “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers... 1/2”
He also thanked Aditya Thackrey and wrote, “My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe”
Actor Sunny Deol, who is also a member of Parliamnet from Gurdaspur consituency of Punjab, announced that he is withdrawing Rs 50 Lakh from his MPLADS fund. His tweet reads: “I am withdrawing Rs 50 Lakh from my MPLADS fund so that our constituency dosen’t have to face any problem while battling the pandemic of Coronavirus. ”
Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh to PM's Relief Fund.
Comedian Kapil Sharma, who hosts a show titled ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ pledged Rs Rs 50 Lakh towards the Prime Minister’s relief fund.
His tweet about this reads: “It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi”
Akshay Makes rs 25 Crore donation to PM-CARES Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a PM-CARES Fund has been put in place and the money donated will be used for any emergencies, which might unfold in the future. In a tweet that followed, he also invited citizens to make donations to the fund.
Actor Akshay Kumar was among the first ones to make a donation to the said fund. He has pledged Rs 25 crore to the fund. His tweet reads: “This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi Ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.”
Akshay’s wife and author Twinkle Khanna was among the first ones to applaud his decision to donate. Her tweet revealved a story behind the donation, it reads: “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’”
Actor Varun Dhawan took a "pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund". "We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain," Varun added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
