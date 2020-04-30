Bachchan, Akshay, Priyanka Mourn the Death of Rishi Kapoor
The news of Rishi Kapoor’s passing away on Thursday morning came as another shock to his fans as well as friends in the film industry. Several actors and filmmakers who had worked with the legendary actor expressed their grief over his death on social media.
Amitabh Bachchan, who had worked with Kapoor, in a number of films, took to Twitter to inform everyone of the same.
Taapsee Pannu, in her emotional message for him, recalled, “Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him.”
Thanking Rishi Kapoor for ‘all the joy he brought to our lives’, Aamir Khan tweeted:
Offering her condolences to Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and the entire family, Priyanka Chopra Jonas called it a ‘privilege’ to have known the legendary actor.
Calling it ‘heartbreaking’, Akshay Kumar also expressed his sorrow.
Calling the news a ‘stab to his heart’, Ajay Devgn also grieved the loss of the actor.
Other actors like Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth and Manoj Bajpayee also tweeted about Rishi Kapoor’s death.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)