Alia to Priyanka, Wishes Pour in For Parents-to-Be Anushka & Virat

Virat is currently in the UAE ahead of the start of IPL season 13, but has spent the last few months with his wife Anushka in Mumbai during lockdown.

While Virat has had no professional outings since March due to the coronavirus lockdown, Anushka has had many successes as a producer with web series Paatal Lok and Bulbul earning her and the entire team much praise.

The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy on 11 December 2017 in a small and secret ceremony, details of which were only revealed following the Wedding reception.