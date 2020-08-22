Priyanka, Akshay, Ajay Wish Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi
The celebs have taken to social media to share festive wishes.
On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans.
Ajay Devgn posted a Ganpati-themed video montage of himself with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi"
"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home this year to make sure of the safety of my loved ones. All of you too stay safe and celebrate responsibly!"
Priyanka tweeted, "Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us."
"#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times"
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.