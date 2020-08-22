Priyanka, Akshay, Ajay Wish Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

The celebs have taken to social media to share festive wishes.

Quint Entertainment
Published22 Aug 2020, 06:00 AM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

On the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans.

Ajay Devgn posted a Ganpati-themed video montage of himself with the caption, "Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi"

"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home this year to make sure of the safety of my loved ones. All of you too stay safe and celebrate responsibly!"

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Priyanka tweeted, "Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us."

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

"#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times"

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

