Bollywood Actors Demand Higher Fee for OTT Releases During the Pandemic
Bollywood actors are asking for a higher fee for OTT releases during the pandemic.
The pandemic has put most industries into uncharted territory and the experience for the entertainment industry has been no different. In 2019, nobody foresaw a time when single screens and multiplexes would have to shut down for long periods of time across the world, and yet, here we are. Almost 2 years into the pandemic, actors, filmmakers, producers, distributors and exhibitors are still figuring out the new ever-changing equations in the industry.
Who would have imagined that an Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer directed by Shoojit Sircar or an Akshay Kumar and Dhanush film helmed by Aanand L Rai would go straight to OTT? Both Gulabo Sitabo and Atrangi Re were like bookends to 2020 and 2021. Sooryavanshi and 83 luckily found a brief window period when cinemas were open. However, with another round of increasing uncertainty with the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising and restrictions coming back in place, we're already seeing release dates being pushed again. Biggies like Jersey and RRR have postponed their release dates and others are expected to follow.
In such a situation, producers are increasingly finding the option to release their films on OTT more practical and viable. While filmmakers are able to cut their losses and earn a profit by releasing their films on OTT platforms, it's the actors who feel a little shortchanged with their films not finding a theatrical audience.
While a theatrical release helps literally give any actor a larger than life image compared to an OTT release, it also helps quantify their commercial value because a release in theatres gives out a clear hit or flop verdict in monetary terms, which then helps an actor strengthen their star power and demand a higher remuneration for their next project too.
In the current scenario therefore, several stars are resorting to adding a clause to their contracts with producers while signing on for a film. The clause stipulates that while the actor will charge X amount for the film, IF the film eventually has an OTT release instead of a theatrical one, the producer will pay the actor an extra 10 or 15%.
According sources close to the project, Deepika Padukone had asked for an additional remuneration from the makers of Gehraiyaan when it was decided that the film would have an OTT release and not a theatrical one. The actor was initially against releasing the film via OTT and insisted that it have a normal theatrical exhibition. However, when the producers prevailed over the issue and took the OTT route, the actor requested that she be paid an extra fee for the film being premiered online and also got what she wanted.
Similarly, Janhvi Kapoor too has reportedly added this clause to her contracts as well. The actor's upcoming films including Good Luck Jerry, Mili and Mr and Mrs Mahi reportedly carry this additional point in their contracts. Remember Janhvi's film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, was supposed to have a theatrical release and give her a huge push as an upcoming star since it was a solo-starrer, however due to the pandemic Gunjan Saxena had to settle for an OTT release in August 2020.
Several other stars have included the 'higher fee IF the film goes to OTT' clause in their contracts. This option to quote an increased fee is of course for only the big stars who the producers don't mind spending a few extra crores on. With the third wave at our doorstep, it seems like more and more contracts will now be reworked to factor in the changing dynamics of filmmaking and exhibition during the pandemic.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.