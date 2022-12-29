ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Film Producer Nitin Manmohan Passes Away at 62

Nitin Manmohan was known for producing films like 'Bol Radha Bol' and 'Laadla'.

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday, 29 December, his daughter Prachi confirmed to PTI. He was 62.

In continuation to the PTI report, the filmmaker was being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest on 3 December. He was battling several health issues when he breathed his last at around 10 am today, following status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals).

He is survived by his daughter and his wife.

Prachi told PTI, "He had a cardiac arrest on 3 December and since then he has been on a ventilator. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him.

No oxygen and blood supply in the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am," she added.

Manmohan was known for producing films like Baaghi, Laadla, Insaaf, Baat Ban Jaye, and Bol Radha Bol, among others.

