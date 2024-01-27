ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here's How Sunny Deol & Esha Deol Wished Bobby Deol a Happy Birthday

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in 'Animal' turned 55 on 27 January.

Actor Bobby Deol's siblings actors Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared birthday wishes for him on social media. 

Sunny shared photos of the brothers, including one also featuring Dharmendra, with the caption, "Happy Birthday My Lil," with the hashtags 'Lord Bobby', 'Happy Birthday', 'My Life', 'Brothers', and 'Deols'. 

Esha Deol shared a picture of Bobby on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya! So proud of you." 

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in 'Animal' turned 55 on 27 January.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. He will next be seen in Kanguva with Suriya. 

