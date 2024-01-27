Here's How Sunny Deol & Esha Deol Wished Bobby Deol a Happy Birthday

Actor Bobby Deol's siblings actors Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared birthday wishes for him on social media.
Sunny shared photos of the brothers, including one also featuring Dharmendra, with the caption, "Happy Birthday My Lil," with the hashtags 'Lord Bobby', 'Happy Birthday', 'My Life', 'Brothers', and 'Deols'.
Esha Deol shared a picture of Bobby on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya! So proud of you."
On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. He will next be seen in Kanguva with Suriya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)