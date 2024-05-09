BMC Pays Tribute to Sridevi; Names A Junction in Lokhandwala After Her

Beloved Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor passed away in 24 February, 2018. Recently, to pay a tribute to the late actor, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) named a junction in Lokhandwala Complex after her.
Sridevi lived on the same road at the Green Acres tower and her funeral procession had also passed through the area. The decision was made after the requests of local residents and the municipality, demonstrating the deep respect and love the community held for her.
Earlier, reports about a biopic on the late actor's life were also in discussion. However, her husband, Boney Kapoor, expressed reservations about the project, stating that Sridevi was a private person and her life should remain private.
