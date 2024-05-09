ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BMC Pays Tribute to Sridevi; Names A Junction in Lokhandwala After Her

Sridevi Kapoor had passed away in 2018.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Beloved Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor passed away in 24 February, 2018. Recently, to pay a tribute to the late actor, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) named a junction in Lokhandwala Complex after her.

Sridevi lived on the same road at the Green Acres tower and her funeral procession had also passed through the area. The decision was made after the requests of local residents and the municipality, demonstrating the deep respect and love the community held for her.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Earlier, reports about a biopic on the late actor's life were also in discussion. However, her husband, Boney Kapoor, expressed reservations about the project, stating that Sridevi was a private person and her life should remain private.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Sridevi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×