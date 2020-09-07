BMC Has Forcefully Taken Over My Office: Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut claims BMC has forcefully taken over her office, says they must produce a notice.
Kangana Ranaut took to twitter to write about BMC allegedly "taking over" the building that comprises of her office and residence. The actor wrote that she has worked hard to build her office for Manikarnika Productions and said, "Looks like it's the end for this." Kangana Ranaut claims that she has all the legal proof. She wrote:
I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure.Kangana Ranaut on Twitter
She also alleged that the BMC was harassing her neighbours and the officers allegedly told them, "Everyone will have pay for what that madam does."
The actor said that BMC must send a structure plan to show the illegal construction and produce a notice.
BMC Official told The Quint that BMC has asked Kangana Ranaut's team present the building proposal and no notice has been served to the actor so far.
