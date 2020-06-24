Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha took to social media to speak about how guilt-tripping a person for someone’s death makes us part of the problem.“Abusing Karan Johar for Sushant’s death is not the answer. It’s not the right thing to do. That is actually contradicting the idea of what we started with. After Sushant’s demise, there was a lot of chatter about how the actor was made to feel cornered, was humiliated and ignored. By blaming Karan Johar was Sushant’s death, we are doing the same thing. That way, we are becoming a part of the problem”.Don’t Use Sushant’s Death to Rebel Against Nepotism: Irrfan’s SonRajat also pointed out that by forming camps and calling people to extend support to Nawazuddin and boycott an Arjun Kapoor, we are creating a divide in the industry. “Our focus should be to unite and fight the idea of nepotism”.In another video, Rajat penned a poem about artistes who are feeling caged. The poem, posted on Instagram, talks about the insider- outsider debate. “To all the Actors/Artists/Individuals out there...don’t let anyone ever make you feel small or unwanted because you are not. You matter a lot to a lot of people. It’s time to dream...dream big and achieve those dreams. It’s time to set yourself free from all that burden and negativity”,The third and last video speaks about how people should have appreciated Sushant when he was alive rather than showering praises on him now.Deepika Calls Out Paps for Posting Sushant’s ‘Last Journey’ Video We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.