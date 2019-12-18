You Will Be Fixed Soon: BJP Leader Threatens Comedian Kunal Kamra
Mohit Bharatiya, General Secretary of BJP Mumbai, issued a threat to Kunal Kamra after being offended by a tweet shared by the comedian. Kamra had shared a graphic that read: “Dear PM Modi, Media is with you, Bollywood is with you, 353 MP's are with you, all the Indian bigots are with you, corrupt criminals and rapists are with you, RSS is with you, NRI dhokla mafia is with you, but we stand rock solid against you, because the nation doesn't need you.” He captioned it, “*FIXED IT*”
Kamra’s altered graphic was a take on one shared by Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of the BJP’s IT cell.
Bharatiya responded with a tweet, “Take my words u will also be fixed soon (sic).”
Kamra is known for openly criticising Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP government and often takes sarcastic digs at them in his stand-up and through social media posts and memes.
Actor Swara Bhasker slammed Mohit Bharatiya for his comment, saying that it was irresponsible conduct for an office bearing member of the ruling party. “So is that the General Secretary of @BJP4India Mumbai openly threatening @kunalkamra88 on social media??? Seems like that to me! What wonderful and responsible conduct for an office bearing member of the ruling party! Makes us citizens feel so safe! @MumbaiPolice,” she tweeted.
