Deepika Should Not Try to Portray Herself Like Mastani: BJP Leader

Calling the gesture “insensitive and inappropriate”, Shelar, a former state minister, said that it is ‘easy’ for Deepika to play a warrior like Mastani when there is a director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali behind her.

“In real life, when Deepika does not have a director behind her, she should not try and portray herself as a warrior like Mastani because she cannot lead that life in reality,” Ashish Shelar said, adding that since the police are probing the incident meeting just one side of the people is inappropriate. “We find her act insensitive,” the BJP leader said.

Deepika’s stance received a lot of praise from Bollywood. Celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and Deepika’s Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey lauded her on Twitter.