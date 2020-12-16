Bizarre to See 50-Yr-Old Male Actors Cast Opposite Teenagers: Dia

Dia Mirza recently spoke interesting roles being written for women actors that are showcased in OTT platforms. Speaking to Times of India, Mirza said that it gives her immense joy to see the spike in women-centric content.

"Be it shows or films, there are more female representations now than ever. Opportunities for women have opened up significantly. We have more female directors, DOPs and editors. I believe that the advent of the OTT platform has given rise to more narratives that are driven from a feminine lens", the actor said.