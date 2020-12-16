Bizarre to See 50-Yr-Old Male Actors Cast Opposite Teenagers: Dia
Dia Mirza says she is happy that interesting roles are being written for female actors.
Dia Mirza recently spoke interesting roles being written for women actors that are showcased in OTT platforms. Speaking to Times of India, Mirza said that it gives her immense joy to see the spike in women-centric content.
"Be it shows or films, there are more female representations now than ever. Opportunities for women have opened up significantly. We have more female directors, DOPs and editors. I believe that the advent of the OTT platform has given rise to more narratives that are driven from a feminine lens", the actor said.
Dia Mirza also expressed her surprise that older male actors are cast opposite actresses half their age.
"The industry is male dominated. Older men like to be cast alongside young actresses to extend their shelf life. It is extremely bizarre to see 50-year-old actors being cast opposite 19-year-old actresses".Dia Mirza, Actor
Mirza also said beauty has always been associated with youthfulness. "It's unfortunate to see that stories aren't written as much for older female actors than they are done for the male counterparts. It is even more sad that an older male actor has to play younger parts. It's because the idea of beauty has only been associated with youthfulness".
From Soni Razdan to Neena Gupta, a number of actors have been speaking about work drying up for them because the industry only wants to cast younger faces. During the release of Saand Ki Aankh, wherein Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu played sexagenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, Neena Gupta had appealed to Bollywood to consider casting senior actors in roles meant for them.
(With inputs from Times of India)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.