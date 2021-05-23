Billboard Music Awards '21: Nick Jonas Hosts, Priyanka to Present

Talking about the injury, Nick said to PEOPLE, "I'm feeling really good, all things considered. Day to day the improvement has been great. It's one of those frustrating injuries because there's really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end."

Nick added that this year, the award show has a 'unique set and design' and some surprises are in store. "I mean obviously things will be a little bit different this year with all the precautions being taken by the BBMAs but I think just adds an extra layer of something special, something to remember, and we're going to bring some great performances," he said.