Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Marries Nayel Nassar; Here's What She Wore

The groom, Nayel, wore a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie. Bill Gates wore a dark suit while Melinda attended the ceremony in a purple gown.

Daily Mail reported that some celebrities and politicians were part of Saturday's guest list including Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina Bloomberg. The famous Marcy Blum, who has earlier had LeBron James and Billy Joel as clients, planned the wedding.

According to the publication, Jennifer and Nayel had earlier gotten married in a private Muslim ceremony at the same location. Jennifer had posted a picture with her partner Nayel in May with the caption, "I can hardly wait to marry you!"