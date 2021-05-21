Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Shooting Suspended for Flouting COVID Rules

Earlier, RK Selvamani, President of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), announced that film and TV production and post-production work has to be halted till 31 May due to the COVID pandemic.

In a statement to The News Minute, Parkavi said, "We got the information that food was being taken inside the film city. So we inspected the place yesterday evening. There were seven contestants and 10 technicians inside filming Bigg Boss Malayalam. All of them were evicted and the film city was sealed around 8 pm on Wednesday (19 May)."

She added that six members of the crew had tested positive last month but no cases have been reported now. "No positive cases have been reported now. Last month they seem to have had around six cases. They should have stopped filming at least then. Everything was being taken from outside, the food, technicians etc. Now due to lockdown, such activities are not allowed. Hence we have sealed it under the provisions of Disaster Management Act," Parkavi added.