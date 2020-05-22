The Amritsar Police have registered a case against Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz’s Gill’s father Santokh Singh, for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl.According to a report by the Times of India, the survivor hails from Jalandhar and has alleged that on 14 May, Santokh alias Sukha Pradhan had raped her on gunpoint in his car. She added that she couldn’t summon the courage to file a complaint against him.Sub-inspector Harpreet Kaur, the investigating officer of the case told TOI that the police had registered a case on behalf of the complainant against Santokh Singh.In her complaint the survivor stated that on 14 May that along with a female friend she went to me one of their male friends Lucky Sidhu in Beas. When she reached there, which was around 5:30pm, the accused forced her to sit in his car and raped her at gunpoint.Vikramjit Singh Duggal, Senior superintendent of police, Amritsar, rural said that a case has been registered at the Beas police station and the investigation has begun. The police has however not arrested anyone yet.(With inputs from The Times of India) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.