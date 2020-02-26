Watch: When Asim Riaz Shared Screen Time With Shah Rukh Khan

Bigg Boss 13 ended in a grand finale on 15 February, with Siddharth Shukla the winner and his foe-turned-friend Asim Riaz the runner-up. Recently, it was speculated that Asim would star opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Student of the Year 3. Karan Johar, who produced the franchise, was forced to take to Twitter to dispel the rumour . “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3!!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” he tweeted.

While there’s no official word on SRK’s next film, he is backing Hardik Mehta directorial Kaamyaab, which stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal. He is also producing thriller Bob Biswas through Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is a spin-off about eponymous contract killer from Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. It will be helmed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh.