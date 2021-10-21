What Is Funny About Men in a Dress?: Bigg Boss Tamil Draws Flak for Transphobia

Actor-model Namitha Marimuthu became the first transgender contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 5. During a task, she talked about her life and the plight of the trans community in India and beyond. She said in Tamil, “All of you see us only as some sort of spectacle?”

A few days after her exit on 9 October due to “unavoidable circumstances”, the show is being criticised for mocking the transgender community in an episode.