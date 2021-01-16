Bigg Boss 14's Talent Manager Pista Dhakad Dies in Road Accident
Pista Dhakad was working as a talent manager with the show's production company Endemol Shine India.
Two employees of the reality show Bigg Boss 14 met with a huge accident on Friday, 15 January, as per a report by SpotBoye. Pista Dhakad, who was working as a talent manager with the show's production company Endemol Shine India, lost her life in the accident.
A source told SpotBoye, "On Friday, the team was shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan in Mumbai's Film City. After packing up, Pista and one of her assistants left in an Activa. Since the road wasn't well lit, the scooter fell into a hole and both of them toppled over. Just then, Pista was run over by a vanity van that came from behind. The 24-year-old died on the spot".
Pista had been part of shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary took to Instagram to mourn her demise. She also shared a video wherein Pista can be seen chilling with Yuvika and her family.
"Why u left us so early. Still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro", Yuvika wrote.
Prince Narula also posted a message on Instagram remembering Pista.
Shehnaaz Gill posted a condolence message.
(With inputs from SpotBoye)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.