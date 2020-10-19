'Bigg Boss 14': Eijaz Khan Reveals Who His Celebrity Crush is

“Bachpan se! Hyderabad mein humari mulakat ho jaati, lekin nahi hui (I have a huge crush on Tabu since childhood. We could have met in Hyderabad but that never happened)”, Eijaz told the seniors.

To which Gauahar said,“ Iss season mein Eijaz ka proposal bhejna hai Tabu ke liye. Tabu, the actress. He has a major crush on Tabu and he wants to marry her! So everybody who is watching, agar aap Tabu ko personally jante hein toh please yeh message unko pahuncha dejeeye! Hum rishta bhej rahe hain, Eijaz ke liye. Woh chahte hein ke who aapse shaadi karein, toh aap please iska jawab zaroor dejega! (For all those who are watching Bigg Boss 14, we would like to send Eijaz's proposal to Tabu. If anyone knows Tabu personally, please convey the message that Eijaz wants to marry her)”.