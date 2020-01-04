‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 91: Weekend Ka Vaar With Ajay Devgn and Kajol
It’s supposed to be a Happy New Year, right? For the rest of us may be but for the contestants at the Bigg Boss house - it’s anything but happy. The housemates in Bigg Boss get another round of reprimanding from host Salman Khan. Bhai enters the Bigg Boss house without any prior warning catching all the contestants off-guard and then goes on to berate them about and orders them to get their act together. As we said, it doesn’t look like much of a “happy” new year for the folks at Bigg Boss.
Salman first loses it on Asim for calling Siddharth’s father a ‘cry baby’ even though he knows that he is no more. Bhai announces that abusing is definitely not the route to getting popular. Salman also scolds Asim for his changed personality and informs him that his attitude comes across as negative and irritating. Siddharth is next in the firing line as Salman pulls him up for being abusive and crossing all limits of decency. Even Rashami isn’t spared from Salman’s anger. He reprimands Rashami for blaming the camerapersons and production crew and portraying them in a bad light. Salman bhai throws a challenge to Rashami and asks her to walk out off the Bigg Boss house if she feels that the team is being deliberately mean to her.
But the housemates must thank Ajay Devgn for providing some distraction from Salman’s foul mood. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s entry, to promote their film Tanhaji, lightened the mood and brought some smiles. It’s Kajol who levels up the action on the show by calling in for a lie detector. The reason? Having known Salman and Ajay for many years, she knows that both of them are extremely good at lying. Kajol interrogates both Ajay and Salman and makes them cough up several secrets.
Salman then brings on Dumb Charades to add to the fun. The comical expressions and funny guesses leave everyone laughing. Since Kajol and Ajay are on the show, how can they not enter the Bigg Boss house to meet the contestants? The celebrity couple not only meet the housemates but also zero in on the No.1 Jodi of the house. It’s not an easy win - the housemates are divided into four pairs on the basis of their relationship with eachother and they are then made to compete for the title. Ajay and Kajol give the contestants a task with three rounds to test their compatibility.
After the No1. Jodi game, it’s slime time! The shower task is back on the show and Salman informs the members of the house that this time round the slime is getting more dirty and slimy. Poor Shehnaz, Aarti and Vishal get subjected to the infamous slime shower.
