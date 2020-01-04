‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 91: Weekend Ka Vaar With Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Salman then brings on Dumb Charades to add to the fun. The comical expressions and funny guesses leave everyone laughing. Since Kajol and Ajay are on the show, how can they not enter the Bigg Boss house to meet the contestants? The celebrity couple not only meet the housemates but also zero in on the No.1 Jodi of the house. It’s not an easy win - the housemates are divided into four pairs on the basis of their relationship with eachother and they are then made to compete for the title. Ajay and Kajol give the contestants a task with three rounds to test their compatibility.

After the No1. Jodi game, it’s slime time! The shower task is back on the show and Salman informs the members of the house that this time round the slime is getting more dirty and slimy. Poor Shehnaz, Aarti and Vishal get subjected to the infamous slime shower.