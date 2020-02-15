Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Furious Over ‘Swayamvar’
Colors has announced a new show with two members of the Bigg Boss 13 house: Mujhse Shadi Karoge with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra. In the video that surfaced, Shehnaz invites everyone to the “wedding” on February 17. Shehnaaz’s father, Santosh Singh Sukh, however, is not too happy about the news. Talking to the media, he expressed his displeasure.
"We have a meeting with the channel. If the channel is not considered, then we will take help of Shiv Sena.” Her father has also contested the elections on behalf of Shiv Sena in Punjab and said he will take the party’s help if need be. Shehnaaz's father says, "I don't want to make my daughter Rakhi Sawant from Katrina Kaif. Will not let my daughter get married. These people knew that Shehnaaz could win the show, but the makers made this plan to win the show to Siddharth Shukla.”
Shehnaaz’s father said, “They have made sure the (Swayamvar) promo is already out because they wanted the voting for Shehnaaz to stop so that they could make Sidharth Shukla the winner. My daughter has really worked very hard throughout the show but now she is just being given Rs 10 lakhs as compensation. They have made her toil so hard. There are other contestants who have been paid Rs 2 crores but they haven’t quite done anything in the show. But my daughter is just given Rs 10 lakhs. She has done so much in the show and now they are literally driving her mad and they are making her do things.”
The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is set to air tonight, and Shehnaaz is one of the top contestants in the show.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )