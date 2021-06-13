Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss of Parents to COVID, Rajkummar Rao Responds
Bhuvan Bam posts about losing his parents to COVID-19.
On Saturday popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, creator of the 'BB Ki Vines' channel, posted a message on social media sharing the loss of his parents to COVID-19. He also put out a series of photographs of his parents in happier times. According to reports, Bhuvan's father Avnindra Bam died on 11 May, while his mother Padma Bam passed away on 10 June.
"Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch.
Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha," ("Nothing is the same without Aai and Baba. Everything has been lost in a month. My home, dreams, everything. My Aai is not near me, Baba is not with me. Now I will have to learn to live again. I don't feel like it") read Bhuvan's Instagram post.
"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," is the emotional note he ended his post with.
Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote a response to Bhuvan Bam's post by trying to comfort him. "I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there," said Rajkummar in his reply.
You can see Bhuvan's social media post below:
