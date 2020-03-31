Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani Pledge Donation to PM Relief Fund
Along with Bollywood celebrities, several YouTubers have also come forward and pledged donations to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting coronavirus in the nation. Ashish Chanchlani, a popular Indian YouTuber, announced that he will be donating Rs 3 lakhs for the cause.
“In this crisis of covid-19, i want to come ahead and inspire my supporters to contribute something to Pm’s Relief Fund hence i pledge to donate 3 Lakh rupees in this relief fund to help in the fight against coronavirus @PMOIndia #Covid19India #LetsFightsThis.” he tweeted.
Reportedly, Bhuvan Bam, known for his videos called ‘BB Ki Vines’, also donated a month’s earnings to be divided among the PM-CARES Fund, CM Relief Fund and Feeding India.
According to the reports, he said, “Usually I prefer to not talk about these things but our country needs us right now, this is important and we need to go out of our way to help everyone.”
“This is my way of showing my support to pledge contributions to the PM CARES fund, CM relief fund and Feeding India. I am grateful for all the people who are putting their lives at risk for our country and this is my way of giving back,” he added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
