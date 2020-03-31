Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani Pledge Donation to PM Relief Fund

Reportedly, Bhuvan Bam, known for his videos called ‘BB Ki Vines’, also donated a month’s earnings to be divided among the PM-CARES Fund, CM Relief Fund and Feeding India.

According to the reports, he said, “Usually I prefer to not talk about these things but our country needs us right now, this is important and we need to go out of our way to help everyone.”

“This is my way of showing my support to pledge contributions to the PM CARES fund, CM relief fund and Feeding India. I am grateful for all the people who are putting their lives at risk for our country and this is my way of giving back,” he added.