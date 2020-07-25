Bhumi, Riteish Emotional After Watching Sushant In ‘Dil Bechara’
On 24 July, the last film that Sushant Singh Rajput worked on - Dil Bechara - released on Disney+ Hotstar. Based on The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Swastika Mukherjee. It is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Prior to the release of the film, Sushant's colleagues and fellow industry members had taken to social media to promote the film.
Following the release, Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to pen a heartwarming note about Dil Bechara. She wrote, "Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can't stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful. What a last dance. What a treat for all your fans and loved ones."
Take a look:
Sushant and Bhumi had worked together in Sonchiriya.
On Friday, actor Genelia Deshmukh also took to social media to share a still from Dil Bechara and express her enthusiasm. She tweeted, "#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistle"
Soon after the release on Dil Bechara, Sara Ali Khan had also taken to social media to share a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Sushant. Said Ali Khan has a cameo role in Dil Bechara.
While sharing the photo on Instagram, Sara wrote - "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara"
Actor Mahesh Shetty on Instagram, shared a bunch of photos with Sushant, and wrote, "My hero.What a beautiful film"
Dil Bechara is Mukhesh Chhabra's directorial debut.
