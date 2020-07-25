Bhumi, Riteish Emotional After Watching Sushant In ‘Dil Bechara’

Soon after the release on Dil Bechara, Sara Ali Khan had also taken to social media to share a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Sushant. Said Ali Khan has a cameo role in Dil Bechara.

While sharing the photo on Instagram, Sara wrote - "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara"