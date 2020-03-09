Odisha DCP Calls Out Akshay for Not Wearing Helmet in Sooryavanshi

The Sooryavanshi trailer might have left the audience in splits, but Bhubaneswar traffic police is far from pleased with the stunts shown in the trailer. Sagarika Nath, DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar tweeted a picture of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif doing a bike stunt, and wrote, “It's high time Bollywood realises that they are sending the wrong message to the youth #HelmetMissing #BikeStunts. @akshaykumar you are amazing. Love many of your movies. Let's reduce fatalities together #BollywoodMustTakeResponsibility”