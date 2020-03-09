Odisha DCP Calls Out Akshay for Not Wearing Helmet in Sooryavanshi
The Sooryavanshi trailer might have left the audience in splits, but Bhubaneswar traffic police is far from pleased with the stunts shown in the trailer. Sagarika Nath, DCP Traffic, Bhubaneswar tweeted a picture of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif doing a bike stunt, and wrote, “It's high time Bollywood realises that they are sending the wrong message to the youth #HelmetMissing #BikeStunts. @akshaykumar you are amazing. Love many of your movies. Let's reduce fatalities together #BollywoodMustTakeResponsibility”
Akshay Kumar was also appointed the Road Safety ambassador in 2018/ The Road Transport Ministry had released three videos featuring the actor as traffic police inspector cracking down on violators. The videos have Akshay, telling the traffic violators, “Ye Sadak Kisi Ke Baap Ki Nahi” (Road isn’t your personal property).
The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi released last week. Akshay plays the role of ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi, who is attempting to save Mumbai from its biggest terrorist attack, which Jackie Shroff is planning. For the same, he calls upon Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn).
