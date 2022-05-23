Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Mints 56 Crore Over the Weekend, Kartik Aaryan Thanks Fans

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has reportedly collected Rs 23.51 crore on Sunday. And the box office collection stands at Rs 55.96 crore, after the weekends. This comes as good news to the Hindi film industry which has seen back to back duds.

Earlier the film had opened with Rs 14.11 crore on Friday and then grossed Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in leading roles.

Expressing joy over the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan said, “As actors, we crave for this day ..This Housefull board !! Where I myself didn’t get the tickets #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on fire. Thank you to the Audience,”