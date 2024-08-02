Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Drops Fun BTS Video After Film Wrap

Kartik Aaryan announced on Instagram that the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has wrapped up. He shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the team celebrating with a large cake.
The actor took to social media to write, "‘Arey pagalo ‘ Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai See you This Diwali"
Take a look at the video:
Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theatres this Diwali. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.
Earlier Kartik used the compiled ‘Aami Je Tomar’ video, where parts from his film are edited with that from the first part of the franchise to announce Vidya Balan entry who was in the original film.
The previous film from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe was one of the few successful films from Bollywood 2022.
