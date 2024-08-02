ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Drops Fun BTS Video After Film Wrap

Kartik Aaryan announced on Instagram that the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has wrapped up.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Kartik Aaryan announced on Instagram that the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has wrapped up. He shared a behind-the-scenes video showing the team celebrating with a large cake.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The actor took to social media to write, "‘Arey pagalo ‘ Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai See you This Diwali"

Take a look at the video:

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theatres this Diwali. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit in key roles.

Earlier Kartik used the compiled ‘Aami Je Tomar’ video, where parts from his film are edited with that from the first part of the franchise to announce Vidya Balan entry who was in the original film.

The previous film from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe was one of the few successful films from Bollywood 2022.

Also Read

In Pics: Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan Attend 'Chandu Champion' Screening

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×