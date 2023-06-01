ADVERTISEMENT

Bhojpuri Folk Singer Nisha Upadhyay Suffers Bullet Injury at Live Show in Patna

Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay injured her left thigh which got wounded by a bullet.

Nisha Upadhyay, a well-known Bhojpuri folk singer, suffered a bullet wound while performing live at a cultural event in Saran, a district in Bihar. When the spectators opened fire, a bullet struck the singer's left leg then she was immediately taken to the neighbouring Patna hospital, as per reports. 

According to the reports, her condition is stated to be stable.

Speaking about the incident, a police officer told India Today, "We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing." 

The well-known Bhojpuri singer is a native of the village of Gaur Basant in Saran district. She is a resident of Patna and frequently appears at cultural events.

‘Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola’, ‘Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad’, and ‘Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela’ are a few of her best-known songs.

