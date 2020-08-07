Bhojpuri Actor Anupama Pathak Allegedly Dies by Suicide

Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak allegedly died by suicide, the police said, after her body was found in her Dahisar apartment. Mumbai police have started their preliminary investigation.

Hailing from Purnea district in Bihar, she had moved to Mumbai and worked in Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

A day earlier, Anupama Pathak had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and not having friends who can be of help.

This incident comes a day after film and television actor Sameer Sharma was also found dead in his flat in suburban Malad.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)