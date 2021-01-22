Bhajan Singer Narendra Chanchal Passes Away at 80

Veteran bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Friday, 22 January. He was 80 years old. According to publication Punjab Kesari, Chanchal was unwell for the past three months and was undergoing treatment.

Mourning his demise, singer Daler Mehndi tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans".